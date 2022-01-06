CT firefighters honoured after battling Parliament blaze
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Roeland Street fire station on Wednesday to thank the fire crews.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters who battled a blaze at Parliament have been honoured for their selfless commitment to serve others.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Roeland Street fire station on Wednesday to thank the fire crews.
Within six minutes, firefighters from the Roeland Street fire station responded to the blaze at Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Up to 70 firefighters at a time were dispatched to help extinguish the fire that has destroyed extensive parts of the National Assembly chamber.
#ParliamentFire National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis are set to address media at Cape Town Fire Station. KB pic.twitter.com/whzvKqbmvLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022
#ParliamentFire Hill-Lewis is thanking firefighters for going above and beyond and doing their jobs with such selfless dedication. KB pic.twitter.com/54ypB10lK7EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022
#ParliamentFire Mapisa-Nqakula reiterates that the work of Parliament will continue. She thanks the firefighters families for supporting them. KB pic.twitter.com/ZeyeLcDVmtEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022