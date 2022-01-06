CT firefighters honoured after battling Parliament blaze

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Roeland Street fire station on Wednesday to thank the fire crews.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters who battled a blaze at Parliament have been honoured for their selfless commitment to serve others.

Within six minutes, firefighters from the Roeland Street fire station responded to the blaze at Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Up to 70 firefighters at a time were dispatched to help extinguish the fire that has destroyed extensive parts of the National Assembly chamber.