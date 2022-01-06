Go

CT firefighters honoured after battling Parliament blaze

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Roeland Street fire station on Wednesday to thank the fire crews.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters who battled a blaze at Parliament have been honoured for their selfless commitment to serve others.

Within six minutes, firefighters from the Roeland Street fire station responded to the blaze at Parliament in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Up to 70 firefighters at a time were dispatched to help extinguish the fire that has destroyed extensive parts of the National Assembly chamber.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula thanked the firefighters for their heroism.

"We really appreciate you, we appreciate your families for giving you the support," she said.

Premier Alan Winde conveyed his gratitude to these firefighters not only on behalf of Capetonians but from the entire country’s residents.

"To our firemen and women, a huge debt of gratitude. Thank you very, very much from everyone in this province and everyone in this country, we really do value the professional service that you supply to the people of this country," he said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that they expect to announce the venue for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the start of next week.

