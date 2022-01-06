Bafana Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane joins MLS side Minnesota United The striker joins from Maritzburg United and will be the club’s first U22 initiative signing while occupying an international spot on Minnesota’s roster. Major League Soccer MLS

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Minnesota United JOHANNESBURG - Bongokuhle Hlongwane has left South Africa and signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Minnesota United on a three-year contract. The striker joins from Maritzburg United and will be the club’s first U22 initiative signing while occupying an international spot on Minnesota’s roster. Speaking on the signing, head coach Adrian Heath said: “The one thing we’ve spoken about is getting someone with game-changing pace on this roster. He has absolutely explosive pace, but he also looks to combine and build with his teammates. We love his raw talents, but his football IQ is exceptional. "Ask any defender what scares them and who the hardest players to mark are and inevitably it's someone with intelligent movement and pace and we feel he possesses both of these qualities. The Club can confirm we have finalized a transfer with @MNUFC for Bongokhule Hlongwane.

The Striker will join @MNUFC ahead of the @MLS season which kicks off in February.

We thank Sanisa for his contribution to the Club and City and wish him all the success #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/cBW3xhSzYm Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) January 5, 2022

"He’s got huge upside - he’s now broken into the South African national team and we’ve spoken to his national team coach and he says it’s only the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come. He will be a work in progress for the club, but his physical attributes, his raw talent and football intelligence are impressive. We’re pleased to sign him, we know there was competition to get him and so we are pleased he’s a Loon,” Heath said.

During his time with the Team of Choice, the 21-year-old played 56 games, scoring eight goals and getting seven assists.

He was also nominated for the South African Premier Division Young Player of the Season award in two consecutive seasons, 2019/20 and 2020/ 21.

At international level, Hlongwane has played for Bafana Bafana on six occasions, making his debut in 2019 and has scored two goals.

"As much as it will sadden us to see him go, especially at this crucial stage of the current DStv Premiership season, we are proud to see him embark on a new chapter in his career and we thank him for his efforts with Maritzburg and wish him all the best for his career at club and international level”, Maritzburg United chairperson Farook Kadodia commented on transfer.