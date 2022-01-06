ANCWL refuses to break the law as it cancels event over COVID rules

President Cyril Ramaphosa was whisked away shortly after his arrival at the event, which is part of the build-up to activities planned for the party’s 110th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

LEBOWAKGOMO - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) said it had no choice but to cancel the Lillian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre on Thursday following advice that the event was not compliant with COVID-19 regulations.

The league’s secretary general Meokgo Matuba said as organisers, they were not irresponsible.

Following several requests for attendees to practice social distancing, ANCWL deputy president Sisi Ntombela announced the cancellation of the lecture, moments after President Ramaphosa had left the stage.

“President had to leave, and we were advised that we have to end the event.”

Matuba said while they were excited to host the president, they were not prepared to break the law.

“We are adults, we’re mothers and we have ended this event with a dignity to say if we’re not complying, it’s not us who will undermine the rule of law in the country.”

Meanwhile, Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has denied that the president left due a security risk.