ANC Sekhukhune regional leaders back Ramaphosa to lead party for second term

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Sekhukhune regional leaders in Limpopo have fired the first salvo, publicly endorsing the African National Congress (ANC)’s current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for a second term.

They’re backing him ahead of the highly anticipated elective conference of the organisation taking place at the end of the year.

The calls, which received resounding cheers, were led by regional secretary Mathope Thala at a regional cadres forum where the party president addressed supporters on Wednesday.

It's understood that some of the newly launched regions in Limpopo have also resolved to support Ramaphosa come December.

ANC leaders including the president, his deputy David Mabuza, national chair Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile are in the province ahead of the organisation’s 110th birthday celebration this weekend.

Ramaphosa has dropped some hints in the past that he might be interested in returning to the helm.

President Ramaphosa has been known for responding in riddles when asked if he wants to hold onto the reins for another term.

"And the collective said 'we want to put you in this position' and the same thing might happen in 2024, so stick around, you may see this movie again," Ramaphosa said.

But his supporters are clear on what they want.

This declaration by Thala comes as some of the ANC president’s opponents desperately sought to paint recent regional conference outcomes as a sign of him losing support.

Ramaphosa will be visiting other regions as they prepare for the party’s birthday on Saturday. Last year the event was held via virtual platforms due to COVID-19 and this time around, a smaller venue has been picked for the event on Saturday.

The ANC’s national executive committee is also expected to meet on Thursday in order to hash out what should be in the January 8th statement.