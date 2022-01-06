ANC distances itself from Magashule's Limpopo visit on eve of 110th celebration

According to the poster circulating on social media, Magashule will visit orphans, donate soccer kits and attend a soccer tournament in Madimbo village.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has sidestepped suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule's bid to join its 8 January events.

The party's head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, distanced the organisation from a poster of Magashule, who is set to visit a branch in Limpopo on Friday.

According to the poster circulating on social media, Magashule will visit orphans, donate soccer kits and attend a soccer tournament in Madimbo village.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC last year after failing to step aside due to corruption charges he is currently facing. The terms of his sanction include not talking on ANC issues in the public domain or even engaging with the organisation's structures, rules he has often disregarded.

The ANC will mark its 110th birthday celebration in Limpopo where party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will deliver an address to its members on Saturday at 1pm.

Mokonyane said that Magashule's event, like some parties being thrown across parts of the province, had nothing to do with the ANC.

"It is not in our formal programme as we have said even in the statement there are many initiatives that are taking place outside of our plans, and we have come out to say where people are doing their own events, let it not be in the name of the ANC," Mokonyane said.