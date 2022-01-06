ANC condemns attacks on national key points The party on Thursday said law enforcement agencies must investigate the fire at Parliament and the targeting of the Constitutional Court. African National Congress

Constitutional Court

ANC January 8 statement

Parliament fire JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has joined calls condemning the attacks on national key points. The party on Thursday said law enforcement agencies must investigate the fire at Parliament and the targeting of the Constitutional Court. ANC's national executive committee member and head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, addressed journalists earlier on Thursday ahead of the party's weekend birthday celebrations in Limpopo. She said these intentional incidents were an attack on the sovereignty of the country and its democracy. "The Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of our constitutional dispensation and of the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in our country." [VISUALS] Police say the suspect used a hammer to destroy the windows. #ConstitutionalCourtAttack pic.twitter.com/79UYhUfS9X EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2022

The damage caused by the fire at the National Assembly has resulted in Parliament searching for alternative places to continue with its work and to hold both the State of the Nation and Budget votes taking place next month.

She said the two incidents would be discussed at Thursday's special NEC meeting, which is to determine the 8 January statement.

Mokonyane lists land, the economy, unemployment and youth development amongst issues the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences will consider.

She said the NEC would reflect on what had been achieved and the tasks that remained outstanding.

"We will be acknowledging the bits that we have done, the set backs of the past government elections and the lessons out of it. [There's also] The issues around what ended up in the state capture report, the issues that had to do with the fires in Parliament and just pockets of lawlessness in our country - we will reflect on that."

WATCH: ANC calls for probe into Parliament fire, condemns attack on ConCourt