Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gravely concerned about attack on ConCourt

On Wednesday, one person was arrested for smashing the windows and glass doors at the ConCourt with a hammer.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the attack on the Constitutional Court building, the Office of the Chief Justice has warned that the security of the judiciary remained compromised and required urgent attention.

This follows the fire at Parliament on Sunday that's being blamed on arson.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has noted with grave concern the attack on the Constitutional Court building on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that this crime, along with some recent unprecedented attacks on some superior courts, seeks to destroy these important facilities.

Media Statement by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on the attack of the Constitutional Court building, 06 January 2022

The acting Chief Justice said that the attack on the apex court must be viewed in a very serious light.

He's urged all law enforcement agencies to put proactive measures in place to prevent similar attacks from taking place.

The suspect arrested in connection with the ConCourt hammer assault will appear in court soon.