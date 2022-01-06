3 suspects arrested for kidnapping girl (11) from Mayfair school

The primary school pupil was abducted outside her school in November last year while she was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened. Law enforcement officials rescued her on Tuesday night from a house in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl from Mayfair.

The primary school pupil was abducted outside her school in November last year while she was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened.

Law enforcement officials, including members of the Crime Intelligence anti-kidnapping task team, rescued her on Tuesday night from a house in Soweto.

The pupil was taken to a medical facility for examination and has since been reunited with her family.

The police's Robert Netshiunda: "The suspects who were at the house evaded arrest and a 40-year-old man was arrested in Mozambique on Friday, 31 December 2021 and Interpol is busy with the extradition process. Two other suspects, Ayanda Kekana (50) and Fortune Kambule Ndlovu (36) were arrested in December 2021 in connection with the same kidnapping and their bail application was denied when they appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 7 December 2021. They will be back in court on Friday, 7 January 2022."