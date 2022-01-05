Zondo recommends NPA probe Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni has been heavily implicated in state capture and the collapse of the national airline.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority investigate former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni for fraud in relation to a single transaction that cost SAA R800 million.

The first part of the state capture commission report was released on Tuesday, four years after the commission’s inception.

Myeni has been heavily implicated in state capture and the collapse of the national airline.

ALSO READ:

• Zuma's testimony on Themba Maseko's axing dishonest - state capture inquiry

• Molefe, Matjila & Tony Gupta should face criminal charges - Zondo Inquiry

• Zondo Commission recommends Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury

• After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to hand over inquiry report

• Ramaphosa thanks those who testified at Zondo Commission

• FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

She has been linked to questionable conduct and has even been accused of being a bully during her time at SAA.

But it’s the Pembroke Capital deal in 2013 that has Zondo accusing her of fraud.

Myeni is accused of changing the board’s resolution in which financing is required for the leasing of 10 aircraft.

The board changed its stance, agreeing on the leasing of two aircraft instead but Myeni made misrepresentations to the Public Enterprises minister, insisting that the board had agreed on 10.

READ: State capture report - Part 1

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

She then failed to explain her actions to the board, missing the subsequent two board meetings.

The board members concluded that Myeni appeared to be trying to secure her own funding for the acquisition of the Airbuses.

The delays caused by the mixed communication from the board and Myeni had SAA paying R2 million monthly for storage as the aircraft could not be taken timeously.

Zondo wants the NPA to consider charging Myeni with fraud for the costs incurred by SAA due to her misrepresentations.

WATCH: SAA, Sars & TNA feature in part one of state capture report