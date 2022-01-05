Zondo Commission recommends Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury

The commission has released part one of its report into state capture looking into SAA, The New Age newspaper's business breakfasts and Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has recommended that former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury for lying to Parliament.

It also found that law enforcement agencies should investigate with a view to enabling the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether to prosecute in connection with the awarding of lucrative contracts to consultancy, Bain & Co.

With regards to Sars, the commission found that Moyane made sure that senior management were driven out or marginalised at Sars.

It said that this was with a specific aim.

The commission found that Sars' investigatory and enforcement capacity presented a hurdle to those involved in organised crime, and was, therefore, a target for those engaged in state capture.

READ: State capture report - Part 1

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

It found that then-Sars Commissioner Moyane dismantled the elements of governance at Sars, one by one.

It also said that media were used to perpetuate false narratives, which discredited certain people as well as providing grounds for their removal.

It said that evidence showed how the consultancy Bain colluded with the executive, including then-President Jacob Zuma, to capture the institution.

The commission notes how employee Vlok Symington testified that by 2008/2009, Sars was recognised internationally as one of the best and most efficient tax administration services in the world.

However, after Moyane took over, it was dismantled and left ineffective.

WATCH: SAA, Sars & TNA feature in part one of state capture report