Suspected cash-in-transit robber hands himself over to Hawks after heist

He was allegedly involved in a robbery at a grocery store in Zwelethemba in Worcester last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspected cash-in-transit robber has handed himself over to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Cape Town.

The suspect was accompanied by his attorney when he presented himself over to the authorities.

He was allegedly involved in a robbery at a grocery store in Zwelethemba in Worcester last week.

Police said that a G4S crew member was ambushed by two armed men after he collected money from the store.

"They disarmed him and grabbed the cross pavement carrier or the money box that had been activated, and they fled the scene with a getaway vehicle," said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

Nkwalase said that the driver of the armoured vehicle pursued a silver getaway car, which was later found abandoned in Zwelethemba.

The suspected criminal is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.