SA records 8,078 new COVID infections, 139 fatalities

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll 91,451.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily covid casualties are on the rise as 139 more people have died after contracting the virus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, take the country's known death toll 91,451.

It has also racked up 8,078 new infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 20.1%.

On the vaccine front, just over 28 million jabs have been administered in the country so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots and boosters.