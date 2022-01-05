State capture report details Dudu Myeni's abuse of SSA resources

The 800-plus page report shows how state resources were used to further the criminal project of state capture- corruption and fraud at state-owned entities.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to give a detailed implementation plan on how he'll protect the State Security Agency from being abused like it was during the state capture years.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report on Wednesday.

The 800-plus page report shows how state resources were used to further the criminal project of state capture- corruption and fraud at state-owned entities.

It also outlines how during Dudu Myeni's term as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, she used the State Security Agency to illegally vet employees.

The Zondo Report has found 118 employees at South African Airways were subjected to an invasive, intrusive and extremely personal vetting process as a result of being privy to classified information.

This was during the time that Myeni was board chair.

The commission found that the process was pointless, harmful and unlawful as the workers were not vetted solely to determine whether they would share classified information.

The report revealed that it was clear that there was an ulterior motive for this process.

The second part of the abuse of the State Security Agency involves the illegal use of the VIP protection detail for Myeni.

The commission heard how 200 agents were allocated to specific people who were not eligible for police protection, including Myeni.

When she was asked about this during her testimony, she invoked her privilege to guard against self-incrimination.

The commission found that Myeni received favours from the agency for ulterior purposes.

