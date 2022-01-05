Parliament to announce Sona venue by next week - Mapisa-Nqakula

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula emphasised that an investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament expected to announce next week where this year's State of the Nation Address would be held.

Mapisa-Nqakula, joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, visited Cape Town's Roeland Street fire station to honour firefighters who for the past three days battled the blaze at Parliament.

She reiterated that Parliament's work will continue uninterrupted.

"We are very optimistic that we should be able to announce by Monday where we are going to have the State of the Nation Address and, of course, it seems that not many committee rooms have been burned down. But in any event, committees have been using the virtual system for their meetings, so the work of committees will continue."

The Speaker emphasised that an investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

"We rely on information that will come from engineers who will tell us whether we can even go into the building to view what has happened. But also, you should remember that even when the firefighters have left the Parliamentary precinct, that's a crime scene. So, we must be guided as to when and to what we can do in that area."

