Parliament commends firefighters, volunteers & CoCT for helping to fight fire

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that she'd been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and assistance for workers.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town, it's firefighters and volunteers have been commended for their help to stop the fire at Parliament.

"Were it not for Cape Town's firefighters, Parliament would not have survived," she said.

That was the message from Mapisa-Nqakula, who thanked those who'd helped and offered up alternative venues to house parliamentarians.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was especially thanked for offering the use of the city's facilities.

He said that in times of crisis, it was important to work together.

"Cape Town will make the Council Chamber available to the Speaker, as well as the use of the Grand Parade and City Hall. We want to see Parliament continue its important work, and we will do what we can to help," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, organisations like the South African Red Cross Society and religious groups have been visiting firefighters on duty, assisting and donating refreshments where possible.

Provincial Safety and Security Head JP Smith said that this was a reflection of a caring city.

"Members of the public show up to assist the frontline emergency staff, so I want to thank all the organisations, thank you very much. That's what we love about Cape Town," Smith said.

Officials have also conveyed their appreciation to the police, metro cops and traffic officers.