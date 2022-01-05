Motorists welcome fuel price decrease but some say it's not enough

The prices decreased as of midnight - 93 octane decreased by 71 cents a litre while 95 octane saw a 68 cent decrease, with diesel dropping by 67.8 cents and 69.8 a litre for the different grades.

DURBAN - Motorists have welcomed the fuel price decrease but some said that it was not much of a change.

The decreases come after the rand regained its strength.

But some motorists said that the price needed to still drop significantly.

A decrease in fuel prices represents financial relief for many motorists but it follows many other increases.



Eyewitness News spoke to motorists to get their reaction.

Lindiwe Molala said that the prices were still not favourable.

"It's still very expensive considering how many times it's gone up in a year. We still think it's very expensive as motorists. This doesn't even feel real. It's probably going to go up again anyway," she said.

However, motorists like Mncedisi Zwane said that this was a good gesture.

"This is good news. We are in January and everybody knows January is a difficult month. It will lease our lives," he said.

This is good news for inflation, which has been spurred on by high prices.