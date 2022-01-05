'Let the court decide': Mapisa-Nqakula on alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she'd rather leave the Parliament fire for the police and law enforcement agencies to deal with.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday said it was up to the courts to determine if the man accused of setting fire to Parliament did indeed commit the crime.

She said personal views in this matter should not be entertained.

The 49-year-old Zandile Christmas Mafe made a first appearance before the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing five charges in relation to the crime.

On the side-lines of an event honouring the bravery and dedication of Cape Town firefighters on Wednesday, the Speaker said the law should run its course.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she'd rather leave the matter for the police and law enforcement agencies to deal with.



"...To the prosecuting authority, to the courts of the Republic of South Africa to make a determination whether that is the person or not. I don't think personal views of people should matter here."

She stressed that there was also a court process already under way.

"There is a trial going on; it's alleged he did cause the fires, so let court decide".

Mafe is expected to apply for bail in his next court appearance on Tuesday.