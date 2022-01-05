Legal battles to still haunt Zuma in 2022

In 2021, Jacob Zuma became the first former head of state to be arrested in a democratic society in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - With the first part of the state capture report now released, former President Jacob Zuma is now looking at his options as he heads into another year of legal battles.

Last year was a very busy legal year for Zuma.

He became the first former head of state to be arrested in a democratic society in South Africa.

READ MORE:

- Zuma's testimony on Themba Maseko's axing dishonest - state capture inquiry

- Zuma appeal will put medical parole under the spotlight

- KZN ANC says Jacob Zuma’s court battle won’t spark violence like July unrest

His arrest followed a Constitutional Court order saying he defied the court by refusing to attend the state capture commission of inquiry.

At the same time, the former president failed to have senior state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption case - this after the court dismissed his application to strike the matter from the roll.

In June 2021, Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe handed down a ruling that shocked many - as a man who once held the most powerful position in the country faced prison.

She ordered Zuma to be sentenced to 15 months behind bars for defying the court.

“Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is sentenced to undergo 15 months imprisonment. He’s ordered to submit himself to the police at the Nkandla police station or Johannesburg central police station.”

Zuma's arrest was followed by the looting of business premises and infrastructure.

But medical parole saw him gain his freedom in September.

A month later, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma's application to remove Downer from his ongoing corruption case.

Judge Piet Koen handed down that judgement: “These irregularities were not such as to require Downer’s removal as prosecutor and did not deprive him of the title, even in the extended sense of that word contended for by Zuma to prosecute.”

And shortly before the year concluded, the High Court in Pretoria declared Zuma's medical parole unlawful, saying he must go back to jail.

The former president was granted to leave to appeal and will now take that matter forward, while facing his arms deal trial at the same time.

WATCH: 'He needs compassion and empathy at his age' - Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal