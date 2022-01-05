Kidnapped 11-year-old pupil found alive in Soweto

She was taken outside the E.P. Bauman Primary School on the 17 November last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after being kidnapped outside a Joburg school.

She was freed by crime intelligence in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a house in Freedom Park, in Soweto.

No arrests have been made yet.

"The information at our disposal confirmed that the parents received a call from the police that the child is at the police station after she was found. The parents then went to the police station to collect their child," said the department's Steve Mabona.

There's been a recent spate of kidnappings for ransom in the country particularly of children.