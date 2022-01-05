Engineering panel set up to assess Parly fire damage - De Lille

The team consists of structural, mechanical as well as civil engineers among some other experts. The panel will assess the extent of the damage, repair costs as well as the time it will take to rebuild.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said that a 10-member engineering panel had been set up to assess the extent of the fire damage at Parliament.

"I can say with confidence that they will be able to give me a preliminary report by Friday, I'm speaking to them on a daily basis and we have also appointed a fire expert that will be working together with the forensic team from the City of Cape Town to also investigate where the fire started," Minister De Lille said.

The team consists of structural, mechanical as well as civil engineers among some other experts.

The panel will assess the extent of the damage, repair costs as well as the time it will take to rebuild.

De Lille and other department officials addressed the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament on Tuesday.

She said that they were already looking at alternative accommodation to continue Parliament's work while the fire damage was being repaired.

"We've put to option to the Speaker. The one option is the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the second option came from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who has offered the city hall and he's also offered their council chambers and some offices that were renovated by the city recently," De Lille said.