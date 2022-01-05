EFF accuses Zondo of bias, dishonesty on Gordhan's role in state capture

The EFF welcomed the recommendation for individuals linked to state capture to be criminally charged but was deeply disappointed at the third volume of the report that looked into Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of being dishonest and biased on former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's role in state capture.

The party has noted the release of the first part of the report but has questioned why its members were not called to give evidence.

The EFF said that the commission was established as a result of its own historic and uncompromising struggle to push the Zuma administration to its knees.

Zondo released the report on Tuesday, comprising of three volumes, including affairs at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during the so-called state capture years.

The EFF welcomed the recommendation for individuals linked to state capture to be criminally charged but was deeply disappointed at the third volume of the report that looked into Sars.

It said that there was no objective analysis of the so-called rogue unit within the revenue service, which it alleged abused national intelligence agencies.

The report said that there was a massive failure of integrity and governance at Sars during Tom Moyane's period as commissioner but did not implicate Gordhan in any wrongdoing.

Instead, it calls for Moyane to be charged with perjury for giving false evidence to Parliament.

The EFF has questioned why Gordhan remained a member of former President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet if he was "a spotless hero of anti-corruption".

