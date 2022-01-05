Dept provides counselling for Joburg pupil after kidnapping ordeal

She was taken in November outside her school at gunpoint, while she was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education said it had provided counseling for the Grade 5 pupil who was found at Freedom Park in Soweto on Wednesday after being kidnapped last year.

It’s not known if a ransom was paid but South Africans are breathing a sigh of relief after the 11-year-old pupil was reunited with her parents.

There have been several kidnappings and attempted kidnappings over the past year.

The Moti brothers were on their way to school in Polokwane when they were kidnapped for three weeks before being returned home.

And two Grade 10 pupils were taken outside their school in Mamelodi in November.

"We want to confirm that the psycho-social unit will continue with the process of making sure that the child receives professional assistance, all other professional assistance that might be required will then be provided to the child and the family," said Gauteng education spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was delighted that the Grade 5 pupil had been found.