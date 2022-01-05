Casac commends Zondo for completing a mammoth task

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the state capture report on Tuesday comprising three volumes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) on Wednesday welcomed the State Capture report, saying it hoped that there would finally be justice.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the first part of the report on Tuesday comprising three volumes - including affairs at the South African Revenue Service, the South African Airways, and the controversial 'New Age' deal during the so-called state capture years.

The inquiry has made recommendations including the involvement of the NPA to institute criminal proceedings against a number of key figures.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said SAA needed special attention as there was widespread state capture.

"It goes beyond SAA and there are obviously important aspects of that and in many cases, it was just a classic case of state capture where people were put into positions to drive an agenda and a personal enrichment of a selected few."

He also commended Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for completing the mammoth task, even if it was disjointed at times.

"It was a scattered process in some respects because if you recall, there would be a witness on a particular day, and the next day you will have witnesses dealing with something completely different."

