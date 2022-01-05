Calls for those implicated in Zondo report to be prosecuted, jailed

Organisations have called for an end to the judicial system’s lacklustre approach to graft, warning that the public is losing confidence in the it.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisations and political parties are calling for the immediate prosecution of all those implicated in the state capture commission report.

The first part of the commission's report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and has detailed corruption at South African Airways, what used to be ‘The New Age’ newspaper and the South African Revenue Service.

Organisations have called for an end to the judicial system’s lacklustre approach to graft, warning that the public is losing confidence in the it.

In the first of three reports from the state capture inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dedicates over 800 pages to detailing rampant corruption and several recommendations on parliamentary accountability and the failure of the criminal justice system.

WATCH: SAA, Sars & TNA feature in part one of state capture report

The Democratic Alliance said the nation must now rid the country of political unaccountability by charging the accused and placing them behind bars.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said: “I’m calling on President Ramaphosa to urgently table the first part of the Zondo report in Parliament. The devasting fire at the National Assembly may have damaged the brick and mortar of the building, but Parliament and its duty to the people of South Africa must remain strong and effective.”

Trade union federation Saftu said the criminal justice system was on its knees.

Its national spokesperson Trevor Shaku said: “Part of the problem that the country must be aware of is that there’s hardly anyone who did not enable the state capture project within the current government at the expense of the truth, public service and our children’s future.”

However, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage said he was confident that proper decisions would be taken as recommended in the report.

President Ramaphosa said he would only act on the recommendations of the commission when the final part of the report had been handed over to him.

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd