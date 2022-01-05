Molefe, Matjila & Tony Gupta should face criminal charges - Zondo Inquiry

These are just some of the prominent figures among several others named in the 870-plus pages forming three volumes of part one of Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report.

JOHANNESBURG - The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has recommended that former Transnet boss Brian Molefe, former South African Airways (SAA) CEO Collin Matjila and Tony Gupta face criminal prosecution for fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act over irregular contracts with The New Age publication.

These are just some of the prominent figures among several others named in the 870-plus pages forming three volumes of part one of Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report.

ALSO READ:

• Zuma's testimony on Themba Maseko's axing dishonest - state capture inquiry

• Zondo Commission recommends Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury

• After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to hand over inquiry report

• Ramaphosa thanks those who testified at Zondo Commission

• FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

It also found that contracts between the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper, Transnet, Eskom and SAA were irregular and wasteful.

Zondo handed over part one of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and it has since been published on the Presidency’s website.

According to the report from the Zondo Commission, state capture thrived at the country’s state-owned entities in spite of the existence of laws designed to prevent these dodgy dealings from taking place.

READ: State capture report - Part 1

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

The commission’s report, which has been four years in the making, said that the contracts linked to the now-defunct Gupta-owned The New Age publication were unlawful.

It also recommended that both Molelfe and Matjila be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Molefe and Matjila presented sponsorship deals as partnerships, pretending that the Guptas were also contributing.

The Zondo Commissions said that to avoid a similar crisis in the future, law enforcement needed to hold those who ignored their legal obligations to account.

WATCH: SAA, Sars & TNA feature in part one of state capture report