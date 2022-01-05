Border Management Authority ready to operate as stand-alone entity - Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that this year, the authority would list as a stand-alone entity and begin hiring border guards who would work together with police and the army.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that while the Border Management Authority was yet to operate as a stand-alone authority, they’d already begun to coordinate the work of the various role-players involved in managing the country’s borders.

Motsoaledi said that this year, the authority would list as a stand-alone entity and begin hiring border guards who would work together with police and the army.

He said that preparations to get the guards on the ground were already under way.

Minister Motsoaledi said that the Border Management Authority had ensured the coordinated operations of the various sectors at the country’s borders over the festive period.

"The army, the police, immigration officials in Home Affairs, custom officials in Sars, etc, they are all working in unison and it was actually showing," the minister said.

He said that for now, the authority functioned as a branch of the Home Affairs Department but this would change soon.

"During the course of the year, it is going to list in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and then it becomes a stand-alone entity,” Motsoaledi said.

He said that the recruitment of border guards had already begun

"We’ve bought a few cars for them, we are going to brand them, there is a logo for the Border Management Authority," he said.

The minister said that the Border Management Authority would ensure improved border security throughout the year.