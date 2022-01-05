Bangladesh wakes up to bask in first-ever NZ Test win But thousands took to social media to share footage of dressing room celebrations after Mushfiqur Rahim cut Kyle Jamieson for a boundary, sealing what was just the sixth Bangladesh Test win away. New Zealand cricket team

Bangladesh cricket fans were ecstatic after waking to learn of their first-ever victory on New Zealand soil with Wednesday's crushing, eight-wicket Test win. Dawn was breaking as news of the team's triumph came through, with chilly weather and a recent jump in coronavirus cases keeping public celebrations subdued. But thousands took to social media to share footage of dressing room celebrations after Mushfiqur Rahim cut Kyle Jamieson for a boundary, sealing what was just the sixth Bangladesh Test win away. Bangladesh Team dressing room celebrations following the historic win at Mount Maunganui.#BCB #cricket #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/78pGFQ30wP Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 5, 2022

"No procession, no screaming in houses... who thought the most beautiful day in Bangladesh cricket would come so surreptitiously," wrote cricket fan Amlan Mostakim Hossain.

Star batsman Tamim Iqbal, who missed the tour due to injury, was among the cricketers revelling in the historic moment.

"Years after years, tours after tours, we returned from New Zealand empty-handed," he wrote on Facebook.

"For many reasons (the) situation was tougher this time. But this team removed all the hurdles to bring an incredible win."

Wednesday amounted to "the greatest victory of Bangladesh cricket", national cricket board operations chief Jalal Yunus said on Twitter.

The match was wrapped up in one session on the final day as Ebadot Hossain took a career-best six for 46 and New Zealand were rolled over in their second innings for 169.

It was a "David and Goliath" result, with Bangladesh ranked ninth in the world while world Test champions New Zealand are second.

It was also New Zealand's first loss in 16 home Tests over the past four years.

The second Test starts in Christchurch on Sunday.