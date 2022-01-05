Attack on ConCourt is an attack on SA’s democracy - Lamola

The 36-year-old suspect destroyed windows and doors at the court on Wednesday using a hammer.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the man who went on the rampage at the Constitutional Court was attacking the country's democracy.

Police say they tried to stop the unknown man on arrival by firing warning shots, but he continued.

He was handcuffed and is in police custody with a court date to be announced soon.

The ministry of justice and correctional services has expressed dismay at the attack on the apex building.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “The minister said the Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of our constitutional dispensation, the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in our country and any person who attacks such an institution, is attack exactly what democracy represents.”

