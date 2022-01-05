ANC maintains state capture report necessary step in corruption fight

The party has joined in those welcoming commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handing over the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A battered and exposed African National Congress (ANC) continues to maintain that the state capture commission of inquiry is a necessary step in the fight against corruption.

The party has joined in those welcoming commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handing over the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

It was also made public.

ALSO READ:

• Zuma's testimony on Themba Maseko's axing dishonest - state capture inquiry

• Molefe, Matjila & Tony Gupta should face criminal charges - Zondo Inquiry

• Zondo Commission recommends Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury

• After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to hand over inquiry report

• Ramaphosa thanks those who testified at Zondo Commission

• FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

Some of the party’s dealings and approach to running government departments and state-owned entities, as well as its cadre deployment policy, garnered criticism from the public.

The ANC said that it was hopeful that the commission’s report would detail the nature and extent of state capture and corruption in the country.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the ANC’s national executive committee would also study the report.

"We will support government as it considers the report findings and recommendations and under takes the work necessary to restore good governance and decisively tackle all forms of corruption within the state and across society," Mabe said.