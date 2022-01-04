WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa receives state capture report

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo is handing over the first of three parts of the report showing findings from three years of testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving the first part of the state capture commission report on Tuesday.

After three years of multiple postponements, countless testimonies and startling revelations, President Ramaphosa is finally receiving the first part of the state capture commission of inquiry report.