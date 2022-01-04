Sanda Dlamini's suspected killer expected to appear in court on Tuesday

DURBAN - A suspect linked with the kidnapping and killing of 26-year-old Sanda Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old suspect is alleged to have kidnapped and killed Dlamini, apparently for dating an ex-fiancé last year.

He was arrested over the weekend after leading police to where he buried Dlamini’s body.

He is facing kidnapping and murder charges.

"A 30-year-old kidnapper and murderer is set to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court for allegedly killing 26-year-old Sanda Dlamini of Shaka's Head," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele.

Police said that Dlamini was reported missing in October last year but their probe later revealed that the victim was actually kidnapped.

Following what the police described as long interrogation with the suspect, he then agreed to lead them to where he allegedly buried Dlamini’s remains.