SANBS pleads for blood donations as stock run critically low

The SANBS needs to maintain a bloodstock level of five days for each blood group to ensure availability for patients who are in need – it is now running on less than three days of stock.

JOHANNESBURG - As the festive season draws to a close, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is pleading with the public to donate blood as stocks run critically low.

The SANBS needs to maintain a bloodstock level of five days for each blood group to ensure availability for patients who are in need – it is now running on less than three days of stock.

The service's Siemi Prithvi Raj said that there were several contributing factors.

"Further to the normal challenges we have in the unavailability of donors going off on holiday and not generally donating as regularly at this time of the year, we have also seen that the demand for blood has not dropped as significantly as it ordinarily would," Raj explained.

She said that both vaccinated and unvaccinated donors were welcome.