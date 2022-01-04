SA's COVID death toll rises to 91,312 as 3,232 new infections reported

According to the Health Department, 87 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus, taking our known death toll to 91,312.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 caseload has decreased but sadly, the country's death toll is on the rise again.

According to the Health Department, 87 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus, taking our known death toll to 91,312.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 3,232 infections were reported, which works out to a 18.6% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, over 28 million jabs have been administered so far but many people still have to go back and get their second Pfizer jabs.