Ramaphosa set to receive first part of Zondo Commission report on Tuesday

After three years of multiple postponements, countless testimonies and startling revelations, President Ramaphosa will finally receive the first part of the state capture commission of inquiry report on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive the first part of the state capture commission report on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo will hand over three parts of the report showing findings from three years of testimony.

Zondo was meant to hand the report over on Friday but this was postponed yet again - this time due to the mourning of Archbishop Bishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The second part of the report will be handed over at the end of the month and the third and final copy must be in the president’s possession by the end of next month.

President Ramaphosa has until the end of June to deliver his findings and implementation plan to Parliament.