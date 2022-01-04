Prince Buthelezi dismayed by Parliament fire

While South Africans remain with various unanswered questions following the fire which ripped its parliament, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the incident needed to be thoroughly investigated.

DURBAN - The longest serving member of Parliament, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has expressed dismay at the Parliament fire - saying he could not make sense of the incident and describing it as a big loss.

The fire has been ripping through sections of the building since Sunday morning.

There was another flare up on Monday, which destroyed more parts of the building.

Buthelezi said the fire had seen an indescribable loss of heritage that could never be replaced.

While South Africans remain with various unanswered questions following the fire, the prince said the incident needed to be thoroughly investigated.

Buthelezi is one of the senior members who has been serving since 1994.

In a statement on Monday, Buthelezi recalled when South Africa's first democratic elected President Nelson Mandela took to the podium for the first time in the house.

He said he spent 28 years of his life there and it was unbelievable that it no longer existed.

Buthelezi said although the situation remained, there needed to be an assurance that such would never happen again.