Parly fire suspect Zandile Mafe makes first court appearance as case postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case against the man arrested in connection with the fire that's destroyed parts of Parliament.

The matter has been postponed for further investigation.

Zandile Christmas Mafe's arrest was confirmed by the Hawks on Sunday as firefighters battled the blaze.

He faces two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.

The State intends to oppose Mafe's release on bail.

Mafe is being represented by lawyer, Luvuyo Godla: "My submission before this honourable court would be seven days should not be allowed. The State not be delayed today. They had plenty of opportunities to establish whatever they wanted."

He opposed the State's request for a postponement and said that his client should be granted bail because he's given his residential address to the court and posed no flight risk.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told journalists outside court that Mafe was also found with an explosive device but would not give further details.

Meanwhile, Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo has not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

"We're going to be conducting a full investigation and we think there may be other people involved but at this stage, the focus is on this one until the investigation can dictate otherwise," Mbabmbo said.