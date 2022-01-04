Parliament fire suspect likely to face additional charges, says law expert

He's facing three charges so far - theft, arson and house breaking.

JOHANNESBURG - The main suspect in the fire at Parliament will make his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CCTV footage spotted him in the building from around 2am, shortly before the blaze broke out.

He's facing three charges so far - theft, arson and housebreaking.

Burger Huyser Attorneys criminal law head, Nastasja Otrebski, explains: "Those are very serious charges and depending if he's a first-time offender or not, he is looking at a good 15 years [in prison]"

It's unclear if the suspect will be applying for bail on Tuesday.

Given the status of Parliament as a heritage site and national key point, Otrebski is predicting that the State may bring additional charges against him.

"Not only is he looking at his normal charges, he's also looking at contravention of the National Key Point Act, the National Heritage Resources Act, which also stipulates further charges on top of normal charges," Otrebski said.