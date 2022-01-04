NW's JB Marks Municipality still on high alert after flash floods in area

JB Marks Municipality spokesperson Willie Maphosa said that residents who still needed help must approach the disaster team.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in the JB Marks Municipality in the North West said that they were still on high alert following flash floods in the area that resulted in road closures and structural damage to at least five homes.

Parts of the N12 and a local road between Ikageng and Promosa in Potchefstroom had to be closed off due to localised flooding.

The area is the latest in the province to be affected by heavy downpours - over 100 homes in the Mahikeng, Moses Kotane, Lekwa and Moretele local municipalities were damaged last month.

"Our call centre, which is 018 293 1111, is still open. The disaster management centre will receive and process those calls."

Maphosa said that mop-up operations were successful and all affected roads had now been reopened.