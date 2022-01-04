Motsoaledi finds no evidence of corruption during his Beitbridge visit

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said there were processes in place to curb such activity including the formation of the Counter-Corruption Unit in the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said while there was no evidence of corrupt activity involving officials during his two-day oversight visit at the Beitbridge Border Post but he was aware that corruption was still a problem.

Motsoaledi said there were processes in place to curb such activity including the formation of the Counter-Corruption Unit in the department.

He said several officials were already in hot water, some had been arrested while others faced disciplinary action.

The minister said it would take some time for the work of the unit to start showing results in home affairs – but he’s assured the public that he’s cracking the whip.

“I have just populated the Counter-Corruption Unit because of this corruption in home affairs, we are the only department in the whole of government where we have got an anti-corruption unit headed by a deputy-director general.”

Motsoaledi said a significant number of arrests have already been made

“Some are serving eight years, others are going to on trial.”

The minister said some officials - including those involved in the Bushiri saga - were undergoing disciplinary processes.