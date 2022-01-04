KZN police investigating attempted murder and murder case after Escort shooting

During the shoot-out, Ngoneni Mazibuko, the wife of Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) chairperson Mfanyana Mbatha, was killed.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting in Escort over the weekend, where a taxi boss was apparently targeted.

During the shoot-out, Ngoneni Mazibuko, the wife of Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) chairperson Mfanyana Mbatha, was killed.

Three other passengers in the car were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police said that Wata chairperson Mfanyana Mbhatha was driving along the Amangwe Gourton Road in Escort, with three other passengers, when they were attacked.

The occupants of a white Toyota Avanza, with tinted windows, opened fire on Mbatha's car.



Police said that the 53-year-old Mazibuko was shot to the head and died, while Mbatha and the two others sustained gunshot wounds.



"They were ambushed by unknown suspects who fired several gunshots at them, fatally wounding a woman who was 53-years-old. The other three victims, including the woman's husband, who is said to be the chairperson of a certain taxi association, were also injured, but they are in stable condition," said police spokesperson Thembheka Mbhele.

Police said the incident is believed to be related to an ongoing conflict with another taxi association in Soweto.