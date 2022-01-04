Severe thunderstorms warning issued for parts of KZN

Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Tuesday cautioned of a bad weather following a warning from the weather services.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to take precautions as heavy rainstorms and possible hail are set to hit some parts of the province.

A week ago, KZN saw severe rains that destroyed property in some areas such as Pietermaritzburg.



People have been asked to keep safe, with yet another anticipated severe rain.

The MEC’s spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: “The MEC has placed disaster teams on high alert following the weather warning that was issued by the South African Weather Service. According to the warning, a number of districts in the province are expected to receive a severe amount of rain coupled with hail and severe thunderstorms.”