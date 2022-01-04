Good Samaritan builds new house for NW man whose home was destroyed by floods

Frans Kgwadi's home was among the more than 100 houses affected by the heavy rains in the province last month.

JOHANNESBURG - A Moretele man whose home was destroyed by the recent torrential rains will receive a new house that was built for him by a good Samaritan.

Cooperative Governance MEC Lenah Miga and Mayor George Masango Manyika will hand over the keys to the home in Lebotlwane village on Wednesday.

"The Kgwadi family is among 20 in the Phedile and Lebotlwane villages in the Moretele Local Municipality affected by recent flooding in parts of the province. A good Samaritan offered to build a house for the Kgwadi family after a wall of their house fell completely to the ground," said he MEC's spokesperson Tsholofelo Mathibedi.

Meanwhile, authorities in the JB Marks Municipality said five families were receiving assistance after their homes were damaged following adverse weather and flooding at the weekend.