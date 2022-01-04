Drone footage of Parly fire is with the Hawks amid probe - De Lille

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said they needed answers, but the investigation could not be compromised.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday said the Hawks still had the drone footage of the destruction caused by the fire in Parliament and would not be releasing it for now as the investigation continued.

A report has been handed over to the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament.

It describes how checks were carried on the various systems, with some problems sorted out by Parliament's IT department just over a week before the fire.

READ MORE:

- Prince Buthelezi dismayed by Parliament fire

- DA accuses Public Works Minister De Lille of not safe guarding Parliament

- Parly fire suspect Zandile Mafe makes first court appearance as case

De Lille said they needed answers, but the investigation could not be compromised.

“Once we’ve got the assessment from our professional engineering team, we can see what pictures are available from there.”

She said the original drone footage was not available.

“Unfortunately, that is not available because the Hawks have now secured that evidence from the CCTV cameras.”

Meanwhile, presiding officers of Parliament have met with National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to discuss what has been described in a statement as unfortunate public tensions since the fire broke out.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and a delegation of Nehawu have held an urgent meeting on Tuesday.

After the fire broke out on Sunday, the union said none of its members in the parliamentary protections’ services were on duty.

It said shop stewards were told that for December, they should not work weekends and public holidays because of the budgetary constraints.

Nehawu has agreed to hand over any crucial information for the investigation.