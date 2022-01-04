Donald Ramphadi to make his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open

He also won the SA Spring Open singles title and was part of the SA quad team who won a bronze medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Sardinia, Italy.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will have two wheelchair quad representatives at the Australian Open after Donald Ramphadi was awarded a wildcard into the main draw at the 2022 event.

The Tzaneen-born 28-year-old had an impressive 2021 campaign as he made the semifinals and the finals of International Tennis Federation (ITF) level 2 events in Italy and France, respectively.

He also won the SA Spring Open singles title and was part of the SA quad team that won a bronze medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Sardinia, Italy.

“This wildcard means a lot to me,” Ramphadi said of his achievement. “I have been working very hard over the last 10 years of playing tennis and I always had hope that one day I will make it. Now that I have been presented with this golden opportunity, it’s amazing and I feel ready to compete at the Grand Slam level. The last 12 months have been challenging due to COVID-19 as we couldn’t travel much but could only train due to the many travel restrictions."

The quad section at the Australian Open features the top 8 ranked players, who will vie for the singles and doubles titles from 23-27 January.

“I will be competing with the top seven ranked players in the world, so I know there won’t be easy matches. I feel mentally and physically ready to compete at that level. I have been competing with some of these top players at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup and I managed to beat some of them. So, I am ready to play them again.”

He will join four-time grand slam finalist Kgothatso Montjane in flying the South African flag at the wheelchair event at Melbourne Park.

Ramphadi will warm up for the Grand Slam by competing in the Victorian Open ITF 1 Series from 8-12 January and Melbourne Open Super Series from 15-19 January.