Democracy In Action's bid to halt state capture report handover struck off roll

The organisation had argued that President Ramaphosa should not receive the report as he may be implicated.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisation Democracy In Action has lost its urgent bid to stop the state capture commission report from being handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The judge hearing the matter has struck the matter from the roll and ordered the group to pay costs.

The organisation had argued that President Ramaphosa should not receive the report as he may be implicated.

But the judge said that the case was "frivolous", "shoddy" and an abuse of the court.

The judge will provide written reasons by 10 January.