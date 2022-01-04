DA accuses Public Works Minister De Lille of not safe guarding Parliament

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also believes there were clear warning signs of such a disaster before the blaze broke out on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused its former member, now Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille, of not safeguarding Parliament.

Party leader John Steenhuisen was joined by member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone, Public Works Shadow Minister Samantha Graham and deputy Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube for a party briefing outside Parliament on Tuesday morning.

Gwarube said that De Lille's department was aware that certain security protective measures were not sufficient.

The party also believes that there were clear warning signs of such a disaster before the blaze broke out on Sunday morning.

Steenhuisen has now called for Tuesday's Zondo Commission report to urgently be tabled and for Parliament to not be delayed in continuing with their work.

"I want to make this very, very clear, it is absolutely important that the people's business is not derailed by the tragic events of the last few days," Steenhuisen said.