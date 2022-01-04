CoJ to revive Operation Buya Mthetho to address hijacked buildings, crime

The multi-disciplinary team involves officials from the JMPD, SARS, Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that it would revive Operation Buya Mthetho to address hijacked buildings, illegal dumping and illegal water and electricity connections, along with other crimes plaguing the city centre.

Community Safety MMC David Tembe said that the problem was much bigger than abandoned high-rise buildings in the CBD.

"One looks at Berea, one looks at Yeoville, even Houghton has been hijacked, and we need to audit and make sure that they are being restored to the rightful owner," Tembe said.

Tembe said that if the owner could not be found, the buildings may be repurposed.

"If we do not find the rightful owner, then the city will have those buildings restored, and they will become student accommodations or people's accommodations at a cheaper rate," he said.