CoCT advises visitors to avoid Clifton beaches after whale carcass washes ashore
The 9-meter-long carcass was discovered on Tuesday morning and government has dispatched a team to collect samples.
JOHANNESBURG - Tourists and residents are being advised to avoid all Clifton beaches after the carcass of a humpback whale washed ashore.
The 9-meter-long carcass was discovered on Tuesday morning and government has dispatched a team to collect samples.
The cause of death is not yet known but officials said that a large pod of humpbacks had visited the Atlantic seaboard recently.
This is the second humpback to wash ashore - early last month an 8-meter carcass was found at Sea Point.
The City of Cape Town said that given its size, this latest whale would need to be removed with the help of a large vessel at high tide on Tuesday afternoon.
Until then, people are being told not to go into the water at any of Clifton's beaches.
The City advises visitors to please avoid the Clifton beaches until further notice. A humpback whale carcass washed ashore at Clifton 4th early this morning and operations are currently under way to have the carcass removed from site.City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 4, 2022
