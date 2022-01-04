CoCT advises visitors to avoid Clifton beaches after whale carcass washes ashore

The 9-meter-long carcass was discovered on Tuesday morning and government has dispatched a team to collect samples.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourists and residents are being advised to avoid all Clifton beaches after the carcass of a humpback whale washed ashore.

The cause of death is not yet known but officials said that a large pod of humpbacks had visited the Atlantic seaboard recently.

This is the second humpback to wash ashore - early last month an 8-meter carcass was found at Sea Point.

The City of Cape Town said that given its size, this latest whale would need to be removed with the help of a large vessel at high tide on Tuesday afternoon.

Until then, people are being told not to go into the water at any of Clifton's beaches.