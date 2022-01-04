Case against man accused of assaulting, raping estranged wife postponed

The 41-year-old is accused of strangling, raping and pouring petrol over his estranged wife after an argument.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a man accused of raping and assaulting his estranged wife has been postponed to next week after he made his first appearance in the Mogwase Magistrates Court in the North West.

The man is accused of forcing himself on his wife after he’d allegedly strangled her with a rope in Lerome Village near Rustenburg.

The woman escaped and was taken to the local police station by a good Samaritan, where she laid a complaint against her husband.

The case against Oupa Nkele has been postponed to 10 January for him to secure legal representation and a possible bail application.

The 41-year-old is accused of strangling, raping and pouring petrol over his estranged wife after an argument.

Initially, police reported that Nkele would face a charge of attempted murder but this has now changed.

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame explains: “The attempted murder charge has since been changed to attempt to do grievous bodily harm.”

Nkele will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.