Authorities confirm Parliament fire flare-up contained Firefighters battled the blaze into midnight following the re-emergence of the fire, which was propelled by strong south-easterly winds. Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

Cape Town Fire Department

Parliament fire CAPE TOWN - Parliament has confirmed that a fire flare-up that engulfed the roof of the National Assembly Building on Monday afternoon has now been contained. Firefighters battled the blaze into midnight following Monday afternoon’s fire, which was propelled by strong south-easterly winds.

The fire broke out at Parliament during the early hours of Sunday morning. #ParliamentFire City of Cape Town Fire Chief and Divisional Commander, Simon Abrahams and Chief Fire Officer, Ian Schnetler, are giving an update on the current status of the fire and flare-ups that took place last night. KB pic.twitter.com/sDTJ5vJYYe EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2022

Strong winds reignited a blaze on the roof area above the National Assembly on Monday afternoon.

Cape Town fire authorities said that the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the National Assembly, had been completely gutted. The roof of the building is now also completely destroyed.

Chief fire officer, Ian Schnetler, said that two fire engines were still on the scene.

"A command vehicle and a moving apparatus vehicle are present. It's very quiet. The regional commander is doing a preliminary inspection on the fourth and the fifth floor," Schnetler said.

Parliament said that the flare-up has caused further damage to more floors of the building, which housed offices of members of Parliament, as well as support staff.

Parliament added that firefighters would remain on site for further inspections of the various parts of the building.

Officials expect that a multidisciplinary team of engineers, which arrived on Monday, will conduct assessments and establish the scale of the damage once they're given the all-clear to go in.